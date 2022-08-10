WeTrade, Roblox And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

- OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares fell 26.7% to $16.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- PetIQ, Inc. PETQ dipped 20.9% to $13.44 after the company posted downbeat Q2 sales and issued weak sales forecast.
- Angi Inc. ANGI dropped 16.7% to $5.11 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG dipped 13.2% to $14.18. WeTrade Group entered into a strategic partnership with Jiqing, acquiring monkeypox test kits exclusive sales channel.
- TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC dropped 12.8% to $61.92 after the company issued Q3 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
- CAE Inc. CAE fell 12.8% to $22.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS results.
- Certara, Inc. CERT dipped 11.7% to $20.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR fell 8.4% to $26.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- XP Inc. XP dipped 7.8% to $21.82 following Q2 results.
- Evotec SE EVO fell 7.3% to $13.06 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and announced a $16 price target.
- Sanofi SNY declined 6.4% to $45.51.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 6.4% to $3.68.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX declined 6.1% to $7.33. Morgan Stanley maintained GoodRx Holdings with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $10.5 to $10.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX fell 5.8% to $44.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and announced bookings were 4% down year over year.
- Alcon Inc. ALC shares fell 4.6% to $71.89 after the company reported Q2 results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
