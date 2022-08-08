Tesla, Signify Health And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 15.7% to $23.00 in pre-market trading. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Beam Global BEEM shares rose 10.1% to $16.96 in pre-market trading. Beam Global is expected to report its Q2 financial results on Friday August 12, 2022.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD rose 9.4% to $4.91 in pre-market trading. Diebold Nixdorf recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 4.9% to $97.60 in pre-market trading. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR rose 4.7% to $334.23 in pre-market trading. MicroStrategy, last week, reported Q2 results and announced a CEO change.
- Sunrun Inc. RUN rose 4.5% to $34.75 in pre-market trading. Sunrun, last week, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- First Solar, Inc. FSLR rose 4.4% to $106.35 in pre-market trading. Barclays, on Friday, initiated coverage on First Solar with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $89.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB rose 3.6% to $5.53 in pre-market trading.
- BioNTech SE BNTX rose 3.2% to $188.89 in pre-market trading.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.6% to $886.53 in pre-market trading after declining around 6.6% on Friday. CEO Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed on Twitter that AI Day 2022 will be held on Sept. 30. The first AI Day took place on Aug. 19, 2021, in which the billionaire said he wanted to take Tesla beyond just electric cars with "deep AI activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
