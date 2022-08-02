ñol

Pinterest, ZoomInfo And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 8:22 AM | 2 min read
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD rose 217.3% to $6.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Monday. The company owns 90%+ of AMTD Digital.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 22.2% to $38.00 in pre-market trading. Getty Images Holdings shares jumped 19% on Monday on continued strength after the stock surged last week following the redemption of nearly 99.4% of shares by CCNB shareholders..
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 19.5% to $23.89 in pre-market trading after Elliott Investment Management announced they are now Pinterest's largest investor. The company also reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI rose 13.7% to $42.90 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also raised its revenue guidance for FY22.
  • EverQuote, Inc. EVER rose 11.9% to $10.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 11.1% to $824.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 85% on Monday.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER rose 10.7% to $27.25 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales.
  • Transocean Ltd. RIG shares rose 10.5% to $3.56 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss and announced $321 million contract for ultra-deepwater drillship deepwater conqueror.
  • AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO rose 8.6% to $24.22 in pre-market trading. AdaptHealth will replace Meritor in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 4.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 7.8% to $31.68 in pre-market trading on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement in June.
  • Atkore Inc. ATKR rose 6.1% to $105.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong earnings forecast.
  • Arista Networks, Inc. ANET rose 5% to $123.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR rose 4% to $188.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

