Snap to $25? Plus This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Amazon.com

- Keybanc cut the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $27 to $25. Snap is scheduled to release its second-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. Snap shares rose 0.3% to $15.55 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $197.5 to $155. However, Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Amazon shares rose 3.9% to close at $122.77 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $54 to $42. Bath & Body Works shares fell 2.7% to $30.27 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg reduced Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $900 to $850. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted price target for aTyr Pharma, Inc. LIFE from $11 to $35. aTyr Pharma shares rose 2% to close at $3.06 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs reduced the price target on PVH Corp PVH from $95 to $59. PVH shares rose 2.5% to close at $63.40 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised the price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $545 to $570. UnitedHealth Group shares rose 0.5% to $522.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank reduced the price target on Stryker Corporation SYK from $285 to $205. Stryker shares fell 1.2% to $195.65 in pre-market trading.
