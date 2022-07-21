ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Snap to $25? Plus This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Amazon.com

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 8:43 AM | 2 min read
  • Keybanc cut the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $27 to $25. Snap is scheduled to release its second-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. Snap shares rose 0.3% to $15.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $197.5 to $155. However, Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Amazon shares rose 3.9% to close at $122.77 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI from $54 to $42. Bath & Body Works shares fell 2.7% to $30.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg reduced Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $900 to $850. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted price target for aTyr Pharma, Inc. LIFE from $11 to $35. aTyr Pharma shares rose 2% to close at $3.06 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs reduced the price target on PVH Corp PVH from $95 to $59. PVH shares rose 2.5% to close at $63.40 on Wednesday.
  • UBS raised the price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $545 to $570. UnitedHealth Group shares rose 0.5% to $522.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank reduced the price target on Stryker Corporation SYK from $285 to $205. Stryker shares fell 1.2% to $195.65 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: Nokia, Tesla And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings