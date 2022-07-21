ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nokia, Tesla And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 7:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 18.8% to $54.17 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Nokia Oyj NOK rose 6.6% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 profit.
  • Alcoa Corporation AA rose 5.9% to $47.72 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
  • NetEase, Inc. NTES rose 4% to $97.92 in pre-market trading. NetEase media arm NetEase Media recently partnered with the French Football Federation (FFF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as their media partner in China.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS rose 4% to $38.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results.
  • CSX Corporation CSX rose 3.3% to $30.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $3.82 billion, beating the consensus of $3.65 billion.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.3% to $759.80 in pre-market trading. Tesla posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year.

Also check this out: U.S. Stock Futures Lower; Tesla Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Casinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryPre-Market GainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas