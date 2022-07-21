Nokia, Tesla And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 18.8% to $54.17 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Nokia Oyj NOK rose 6.6% to $5.01 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 profit.
- Alcoa Corporation AA rose 5.9% to $47.72 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- NetEase, Inc. NTES rose 4% to $97.92 in pre-market trading. NetEase media arm NetEase Media recently partnered with the French Football Federation (FFF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) as their media partner in China.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS rose 4% to $38.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed financial results.
- CSX Corporation CSX rose 3.3% to $30.70 in pre-market trading as the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 28% year-over-year to $3.82 billion, beating the consensus of $3.65 billion.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA rose 2.3% to $759.80 in pre-market trading. Tesla posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year.
Also check this out: U.S. Stock Futures Lower; Tesla Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings .
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Casinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryPre-Market GainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas