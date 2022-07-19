ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wedbush Previews 'Nothing Straightforward' About Q2 For Restaurants

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 1:25 PM | 2 min read
  • Wedbush analysts Nick Setyan, Paul Hao, and Michael Symington said they expect Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH (Outperform, $100 price target) to report in-line-to-above same-store sales growth for Q2.
  • Analysts also expect TXRH's 2H SSS growth expectations to remain largely intact.
  • Analysts view TXRH as the only company-owned restaurant within the publicly traded restaurants universe of having any chance of meeting their cons. Q2 UL margin estimate. 
  • They added that steak costs might turn into a relative medium- to longer-term headwind from a near-term tailwind, but that scenario will be much more manageable.
  • The analysts expect Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ (Outperform, $430 price target) management to communicate a revamped strategy around menu innovation and 3PD.
  • Domino's Q2 same-store sales growth and margin headwinds are likely to be reflected in expectations.
  • Analysts believe Wingstop Inc WING (Outperform, $105 price target) is relatively well-positioned in both recessionary and expansionary environments due to its historical outperformance, relative value positioning, and the uptick in the national ad fund to 5% from 4% this year.
  • They expect WING's management to communicate the timing of Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER UberEats partnership and the system-wide rollout of the chicken sandwich.
  • Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE (Outperform, $38 price target) is likely to have its Q2 margins under pressure. The analysts expect an incremental price increase in mid-Q3 to be taken to offset continued food cost inflation.
  • The analysts noted BJ's Restaurants Inc's BJRI (Neutral rating, $24 price target) top line recovery had trailed peers during the recent past. They expect BJRI's SSS growth recovery to power top-line results in 2H in-line, or even ahead of, current expectations.
  • Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.  CMG (Outperform, $1,800 price target) to report Q2 SSS growth in the low-double-digit range, in line with guidance of 10-12% and 11.2% cons.
  • Analysts expect McDonald's Corp MCD (Outperform, $270 price target) U.S. SSS growth largely in line with cons. of 2.9%. 
  • Price Action: TXRH shares traded higher by 2.60% at $82.42 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryRestaurantsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationRestaurantsSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral