IBM And 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 6:39 AM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD rose 32.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 200-megawatt five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings and raised its Q4 revenue forecast.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH rose 21.7% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA rose 18.3% to $2.97 in pre-market trading. United Maritime shares dropped around 59% on Monday after the company priced its $26 million public offering at $3.25 per unit.
  • Mynaric AG MYNA rose 17.8% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 16.6% to $0.1574 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Monday. Exela Technologies recently confirmed the receipt of acquisition proposal.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 11% to $0.2464 in pre-market trading.
  • Atreca, Inc. BCEL rose 9.6% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. Atreca, last month, named Stephen Gould, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer.
  • Comstock Inc. LODE rose 8.9% to $0.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 8.3% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.
  • DermTech, Inc. DMTK rose 6.8% to $6.75 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer, on Monday, assumed DermTech with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $48.
  • Novartis AG NVS rose 3.1% to $85.27 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.


Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • High Tide Inc. HITI fell 17.6% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after the company reported a C$10 million "bought deal" public offering..
  • Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC MIC shares fell 13.4% to $3.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA fell 12.4% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported strategic business realignment to 'accelerate its path to positive cash flow and realize full potential of industry-leading genetics testing platform.' The company also said COO Kenneth D. Knight has been named CEO succeeding Sean George.
  • Eqonex Limited EQOS fell 10.8% to $0.8029 in pre-market trading.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX fell 10.3% to $0.2555 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Monday.
  • Aeterna Zentaris Inc. AEZS fell 9.7% to $0.2001 in pre-market trading. Aeterna Zentaris announced effective date of share consolidation..
  • SKYX Platforms Corp SKYX fell 7.7% to $4.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Monday.
  • Global Net Lease, Inc. GNL fell 7.5% to $13.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA fell 7.1% to $0.7470 in pre-market trading after surging around 32% on Monday.
  • International Business Machines Corporation IBM fell 5% to $131.22 in pre-market trading. IBM posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also said it sees FY22 consolidated free cash flow of $10 billion. 

