IBM And 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD rose 32.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 200-megawatt five-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital Holdings and raised its Q4 revenue forecast.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation SKYH rose 21.7% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.

United Maritime Corporation USEA rose 18.3% to $2.97 in pre-market trading. United Maritime shares dropped around 59% on Monday after the company priced its $26 million public offering at $3.25 per unit.

Mynaric AG MYNA rose 17.8% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.

Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 16.6% to $0.1574 in pre-market trading after jumping 34% on Monday. Exela Technologies recently confirmed the receipt of acquisition proposal.

Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 11% to $0.2464 in pre-market trading.

Atreca, Inc. BCEL rose 9.6% to $2.29 in pre-market trading. Atreca, last month, named Stephen Gould, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer.

Comstock Inc. LODE rose 8.9% to $0.61 in pre-market trading.

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ rose 8.3% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

DermTech, Inc. DMTK rose 6.8% to $6.75 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer, on Monday, assumed DermTech with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $48.

Novartis AG NVS rose 3.1% to $85.27 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.



