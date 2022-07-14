ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Twitter To $52? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 7:51 AM | 2 min read
  • BMO Capital cut Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $405 to $365. Netflix shares fell 1.1% to $174.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $45 to $42. Coinbase shares fell 1.2% to $52.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Fermium Research cut the price target on Celanese Corporation CE from $130 to $118. Celanese shares fell 0.7% to $107.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald cut ContraFect Corporation CFRX price target from $15 to $1. ContraFect shares fell 76.8% to $0.6588 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan reduced TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL price target from $166 to $134. TE Connectivity shares fell 1.1% to $112.23 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Why Is Ericsson Down By 9%? 22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

  • Truist Securities lowered price target for Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE from $240 to $185. Expedia shares fell 2% to $91.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target on Roblox Corporation RBLX from $40 to $45. Roblox shares fell 0.3% to $36.97 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $100 to $115. AMD shares rose 0.8% to $78.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $33 to $52. Twitter shares rose 0.8% to $37.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities cut the price target on Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $160 to $120. Airbnb shares fell 1.8% to $93.90 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings