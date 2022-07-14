Twitter To $52? Here's The Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

BMO Capital cut Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $405 to $365. Netflix shares fell 1.1% to $174.57 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho lowered Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $45 to $42. Coinbase shares fell 1.2% to $52.44 in pre-market trading.

Fermium Research cut the price target on Celanese Corporation CE from $130 to $118. Celanese shares fell 0.7% to $107.50 in pre-market trading.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut ContraFect Corporation CFRX price target from $15 to $1. ContraFect shares fell 76.8% to $0.6588 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan reduced TE Connectivity Ltd. TEL price target from $166 to $134. TE Connectivity shares fell 1.1% to $112.23 in pre-market trading.

Truist Securities lowered price target for Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE from $240 to $185. Expedia shares fell 2% to $91.11 in pre-market trading.

Needham raised the price target on Roblox Corporation RBLX from $40 to $45. Roblox shares fell 0.3% to $36.97 in pre-market trading.

BMO Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $100 to $115. AMD shares rose 0.8% to $78.17 in pre-market trading.

Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Twitter, Inc. TWTR from $33 to $52. Twitter shares rose 0.8% to $37.05 in pre-market trading.

Truist Securities cut the price target on Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $160 to $120. Airbnb shares fell 1.8% to $93.90 in pre-market trading.

