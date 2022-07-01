ñol

çais
US Manufacturing Data And Other Macro Issues For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 3:56 AM | 1 min read
  • The Markit PMI manufacturing data for June will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index is expected to decline to 55 in June from 56.1 in May.
  • Data on construction spending for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect construction spending increasing 0.5 in May following April's 0.2%.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Children's Place And More

Check out our premarket coverage here

