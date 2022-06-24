Tesla, AMC Shares May Attract Buying As Russell Index Reconstitution Goes Into Effect

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. TSLA will move up a spot in the Russell 1000 Index following an annual June overhaul that will take place after the close of trading on Friday.

Annual reconstitution is done to maintain accurate market representation by capturing the shifts in the overall market and changes to individual companies over time. The FTSE Russell U.S. indexes are objectively recalibrated every June.

Among the highlights of the reconstitution is that, for the first time since 2019, the largest five companies in the Russell 1000 and 3000 Indices have been reshuffled.

Apple Leads, Alphabet, Tesla Progress: Apple Inc. AAPL is in the pole position among the R1K components and Microsoft Corp. MSFT is in second place.

This is the first time ever that more than one company having over a $2 trillion market cap is featured in the list.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG took the third position after relegating Amazon.com Inc. AMZN to fourth place. Meta Platforms Inc. META slipped from the top five holdings and was replaced by Tesla.

Meta is now in the seventh position behind Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRKA BRKB. The drop in Meta's positioning among the index does not come as a surprise as it is a market-cap-weighted average. The underperformance in Meta stock has led it to lose its importance.

The global index compiler also noted that UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH and Nvidia Corp. NVDA are new entrants into the top ten holdings.

Among the 45 companies added to the R1K Index, 21 will be moving up from the R2K Index. Of these 21 companies, six would be from the energy industry and four from consumer discretionary companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC.

Why It's Important: Although the rebalancing takes effect after the close, one can expect to see a "frenzied trading day," Barron's said.

Tesla's improved ranking in the R1K Index will likely bring in more buyers from among investors, who hold portfolios mirroring the index, the report said, citing Timothy Anderson, managing director at TJM Investments.

"With approximately $12 trillion in investor assets benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell US Indexes, the Russell Reconstitution concludes with traditionally one of the highest trading volume days of the year on major US equity exchanges," FTSE Russell said.