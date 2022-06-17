ñol

Tampon Manufactures Step Up Output To Avoid Any Major Supply Crunch: WSJ

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 7:08 AM | 1 min read
  • Some of the largest U.S. tampon makers are beefing up production to boost supplies as consumers in some parts say they cannot find their preferred products. 
  • The most prominent player with 60% of the market, Procter & Gamble Co PG, said it is running plants non-stop to ensure stores have an adequate supply.
  • Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC also reported production problems in the past year. 
  • Kimberly Clark Corp KMB, the third-largest tampon maker, said it had not experienced a product or supply shortage.  
  • According to the Wall Street Journal report, IRI said that around 7% of tampons were out of stock in U.S. stores the week ended Sunday. Out-of-stock rates for the product have been steadily improving over the past month. Rates below 10% are considered healthy. 
  • Pharmacy chains Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA and CVS Health Corp CVS said they are experiencing temporary shortages of specific tampon varieties. 
  • As per the WSJ report, tampons from all major brands were available on websites for Target Corporation TGT and Walmart Inc WMT for in-store pickup and delivery, though some variants were sold out. 
  • Availability on Amazon.com AMZN was spotty.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

