A Look At Needham's Top FinTech Picks

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 16, 2022 3:48 PM | 1 min read
  • After another earnings season and coming off the 17th Annual NTMC, Needham analyst Mayank Tandon received updates from its entire coverage universe in recent weeks. 
  • While most of the underlying businesses in the FinTech space remain healthy, persisting macroeconomic challenges continue to weigh on sentiment and pressure valuations. 
  • Based on the Q1 earnings season and the commentary from the company conferences, Tandon believes the secular trends in digital banking, payments, and digital transformation continue to push forward. The return of cross-border travel coming out of the pandemic should also serve as further tailwinds for several FinTech companies exposed to these trends. 
  • Tandon highlighted Euronet Worldwide, Inc EEFTFair Isaac Corp FICOGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc GDYNEPAM Systems, Inc EPAMEndava plc DAVACardlytics, Inc CDLXnCino, Inc NCNOBTRS Holdings Inc BTRS, and WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS as its highest conviction names over the next 12-18 months.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorFintechNewsPenny StocksSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTech