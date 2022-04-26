 Skip to main content

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 6:00am   Comments
18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) shares rose 59.2% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Monday.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 28.7% to $0.1749 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Monday.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 21.1% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 36% on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported Interim data from the open-label RESTORE study at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) rose 18% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company announced the receipt of $85 million in cash from Tronox pursuant to its settlement agreement with Tronox.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) rose 13.5% to $1.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) rose 10.2% to $12.27 in pre-market trading. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals recently announced the presentation of preclinical data for DCC-3116, a ULK kinase inhibitor, combined with KRASG12C inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) rose 8.9% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining around 6% on Monday.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 8.3% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after dropping around 8% on Monday.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 6.7% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, said total revenues were RMB449.5 million (US$70.5 million), a rise of 5.9% from the same period of 2020.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares fell 25.2% to $14.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported top-line results from the Phase 2 IDEAL clinical study evaluating PN-943 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) fell 14.5% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday. The company, last week, announced expansion of rare cannabinoid portfolio.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) fell 13.2% to $16.16 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) fell 8.5% to $1.72 in pre-market trading after reporting FY21 results.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 8.4% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after jumping 46% on Monday.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares fell 8.3% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. Erytech Pharma shares jumped around 38% on Monday after the company announced it has sold its U.S. cell therapy manufacturing facility to Catalent For $44.5 million.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) fell 6.8% to $7.15 in pre-market trading. Swvl shares jumped over 18% on Monday after the company announced its agreement to acquire Volt Lines.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 5.9% to $0.9026 in pre-market trading after climbing around 6% on Monday.
  • HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 5.3% to $30.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 28% drop in pre-tax profits for the first three months of 2022.

