16 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) rose 34.5% to $5.44 in pre-market trading.
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) rose 31.9% to $0.5891 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained ENDRA Life Sciences with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) rose 29.1% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. MedAvail shares jumped 64% on Thursday after Ally Bridge Group reported in a Form4 filing a purchase of roughly 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares rose 20.7% to $11.65 in pre-market trading after surging 53% on Thursday.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 19% to $4.60 in pre-market trading. The stock is top Reddit short squeeze mention on Friday.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) rose 17% to $11.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 83% on Thursday.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) rose 13.1% to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) shares rose 9.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.
- Exicure, Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 8.7% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading. Exicure recently reported year-end cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $48.3 million that will fund its current operations into Q4 of 2022.
- Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) rose 5.4% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company announced it appointed Bruce Lowthers to CEO and reaffirmed guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2022.
Losers
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares fell 9.2% to $1.08 in pre-market trading. IMAC Holdings shares surged 19% on Thursday after the company announced it completed a pilot program with Walmart for its The Black Space retail chiropractic concept locations and affirmed its commitment to growth.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) fell 8.6% to $2.02 in pre-market trading. Mobiquity Technologies recently said it has been selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.
- XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) fell 6.9% to $28.60 in pre-market trading.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 6.5% to $0.3550 in pre-market trading.
- Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) fell 6.5% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) fell 5.2% to $19.10 in pre-market trading.
