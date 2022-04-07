23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 46.7% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has harmonized its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A.. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 38.2% to $2.17 in pre-market trading as the company announced the publication of results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial as a treatment for Hypersensitive ALL in the British Journal of Haematology.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) rose 35.3% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. Ally Bridge Group reported a purchase of 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
- System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) shares rose 18.7% to $23.70 in pre-market trading. The company on Monday reported Q4 and FY22 financials results.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) rose 15% to $40.15 in pre-market trading following a Form 4 filing from Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett which showed the purchase of approximately 11.1 million shares of the company's stock.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 12.9% to $3.67 in pre-market trading as the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) rose 11.7% to $3.16 in pre-market trading.
- Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) shares rose 10.8% to $7.02 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Wednesday.
- Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) rose 10.3% to $12.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced a stock-for-stock combination with Frontline.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) rose 9.2% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday.
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) rose 8.7% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Wednesday.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 6.9% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. Genius Brands posted FY21 revenue of $7.9 million.
Losers
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) fell 19.2% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced the withdrawal of FY22 guidance and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 19.2% to $6.82 in pre-market trading.
- Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) fell 15.5% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company issued updates on Sarconeos (BIO101) clinical development.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares fell 13.3% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Pulse Biosciences recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 12% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Wednesday.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) fell 10.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) shares fell 9.8% to $9.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders.
- Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares fell 9.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Wednesday.
- IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 8.5% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary Q4 EPS results.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares fell 8.3% to $0.5220 in pre-market trading.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) fell 8% to $3.68 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Wednesday.
