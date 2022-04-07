 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Share:
23 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 46.7% to $1.88 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has harmonized its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A.. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 38.2% to $2.17 in pre-market trading as the company announced the publication of results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial as a treatment for Hypersensitive ALL in the British Journal of Haematology.
  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) rose 35.3% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. Ally Bridge Group reported a purchase of 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
  • System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) shares rose 18.7% to $23.70 in pre-market trading. The company on Monday reported Q4 and FY22 financials results.
  • HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) rose 15% to $40.15 in pre-market trading following a Form 4 filing from Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett which showed the purchase of approximately 11.1 million shares of the company's stock.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) rose 12.9% to $3.67 in pre-market trading as the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) rose 11.7% to $3.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) shares rose 10.8% to $7.02 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Wednesday.
  • Euronav NV (NASDAQ: EURN) rose 10.3% to $12.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced a stock-for-stock combination with Frontline.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) rose 9.2% to $1.65 in pre-market trading after jumping 10% on Wednesday.
  • Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) rose 8.7% to $2.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 4% on Wednesday.
  • Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 6.9% to $0.98 in pre-market trading. Genius Brands posted FY21 revenue of $7.9 million.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) fell 19.2% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company announced the withdrawal of FY22 guidance and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) fell 19.2% to $6.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) fell 15.5% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company issued updates on Sarconeos (BIO101) clinical development.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares fell 13.3% to $3.40 in pre-market trading. Pulse Biosciences recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 12% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Wednesday.
  • Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) fell 10.9% to $2.70 in pre-market trading.
  • CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) shares fell 9.8% to $9.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common stock by selling stockholders.
  • Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares fell 9.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Wednesday.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) fell 8.5% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected preliminary Q4 EPS results.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares fell 8.3% to $0.5220 in pre-market trading.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) fell 8% to $3.68 in pre-market trading following a 5% gain on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BPTS + CCCS)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com