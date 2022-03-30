Markets Finish Lower Following Worse-Than-Expected GDP Data

U.S. indices finished lower Wednesday as stocks pulled back following Tuesday’s strength. Worse-than-expected U.S. GDP and a rebound in oil prices have weighed on market sentiment.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.21% to 14,442; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.10% to $367.09

(NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.10% to $367.09 The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.63% to 4,602; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.62% to $458.70

(NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.62% to $458.70 The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.28% to 12,164; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.23% at $352.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) and Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Wednesday.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

