Markets Finish Lower Following Worse-Than-Expected GDP Data
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 4:11pm   Comments
Markets Finish Lower Following Worse-Than-Expected GDP Data

U.S. indices finished lower Wednesday as stocks pulled back following Tuesday’s strength. Worse-than-expected U.S. GDP and a rebound in oil prices have weighed on market sentiment.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished lower by 1.21% to 14,442; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 1.10% to $367.09
  • The S&P 500 traded lower by 0.63% to 4,602; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.62% to $458.70
  • The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 0.28% to 12,164; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished lower by 0.23% at $352.16

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) and Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq Wednesday.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) and Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

The old cliché that “a rising tide lifts all boats” is not applicable to the U.S. housing market. Two demographics within the U.S. population, Black Americans and the LGBTQ community, have painful histories of real estate disenfranchisement… Read More

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) soared 24.2% on Tuesday after the popular stock trading app announced an extension of trading hours for customers by an additional 6.5 hours per day… Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk invoked popular rapper Eminem in a filing with a federal court in Manhattan as he seeks to throw out a 2018 agreement with… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

