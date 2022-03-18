Wedbush Names Its Favourite Cybersecurity Stocks Gaining From Growing Cyberattacks
- Wedbush's cybersecurity channel checks with enterprise CISOs revealed higher threat levels leading to "eye-popping" spending and budgets in the field.
- Growing cyber threats and the enterprises' cloud and digital shift served as a big boost for the cybersecurity sector, making it a focus sector for tech investors.
- The cybersecurity industry led by players like Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), SentinelOne (NYSE: S), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP), CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR), and Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB), played a crucial role in protecting governments and enterprises from Russian cyberattacks.
- The cybersecurity players also proved very successful in this ongoing cyber warfare that kicked off along with the Ukraine war.
- Price Action: PANW shares traded higher by 0.99% at $569.74 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for PANW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
