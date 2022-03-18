 Skip to main content

Wedbush Names Its Favourite Cybersecurity Stocks Gaining From Growing Cyberattacks
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
  • Wedbush's cybersecurity channel checks with enterprise CISOs revealed higher threat levels leading to "eye-popping" spending and budgets in the field.
  • Growing cyber threats and the enterprises' cloud and digital shift served as a big boost for the cybersecurity sector, making it a focus sector for tech investors.
  • The cybersecurity industry led by players like Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW), Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD), SentinelOne (NYSE: S), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP), CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR), and Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TENB), played a crucial role in protecting governments and enterprises from Russian cyberattacks.
  • The cybersecurity players also proved very successful in this ongoing cyber warfare that kicked off along with the Ukraine war.
  • Price Action: PANW shares traded higher by 0.99% at $569.74 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for PANW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy

