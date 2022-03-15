JX Luxventure Inks Cross-Border Supply Agreement, Plans NFT Projects
- JX Luxventure Ltd (NASDAQ: LLL) subsidiary JX Hainan entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement on a cross-border supply chain of duty-free merchandise with Aikayun Technology (Hainan) Co.
- Under the agreement, JX Hainan has secured an exclusive right to distribute cross-border products from Japan in the Hainan Island, amounting up to RMB1 billion.
- The company also plans to enter into the Metaverse by offering Non-fungible Token (NFT) based projects, led by its Chief Technology Officer.
- "With China's border remaining closed due to Covid restriction, there is a high demand for cross-border products from Japan," said CEO Sun "Ice" Lei.
- Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 5.01% at $1.89 on the last check Tuesday.
