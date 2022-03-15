 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JX Luxventure Inks Cross-Border Supply Agreement, Plans NFT Projects
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 11:40am   Comments
Share:
JX Luxventure Inks Cross-Border Supply Agreement, Plans NFT Projects
  • JX Luxventure Ltd (NASDAQ: LLL) subsidiary JX Hainan entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement on a cross-border supply chain of duty-free merchandise with Aikayun Technology (Hainan) Co.
  • Under the agreement, JX Hainan has secured an exclusive right to distribute cross-border products from Japan in the Hainan Island, amounting up to RMB1 billion.
  • The company also plans to enter into the Metaverse by offering Non-fungible Token (NFT) based projects, led by its Chief Technology Officer.   
  • "With China's border remaining closed due to Covid restriction, there is a high demand for cross-border products from Japan," said CEO Sun "Ice" Lei.
  • Price Action: LLL shares are trading higher by 5.01% at $1.89 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LLL)

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com