Alibaba Looks To Trim Work Force By Up To 20%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) are looking to mass layoffs, Pandaily reports based on a local news outlet and Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB).

Alibaba's MMC business division's layoff could reach ~20%. Several business lines within Alibaba have finalized their initial layoff list.

The MMC business unit publicly released ~1,500 job positions in mid-April 2021. It underwent a leadership change in 2021 and looked to integrate "Hema Market" and "Taobao Grocery" into a new brand called "Taocaicai."

Also Read: Here's Why Jack Ma Led Alibaba Affiliate's IPO Got Postponed IndefinitelyDiDi Had To Postpone Its IPO After Jack Ma's Ant: Bloomberg

Alibaba looks to invest at least 20 billion yuan ($3.15 billion) in its community group buying business in 2021 as per 100ec.cn.

Tencent started layoffs within small business departments in September 2021. 

In December, leading domestic online video platform iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) accounted for layoffs up to 20%. Kuaishou Technology's (OTC: KUASF) short video sharing app Kuaishou underwent restructuring in some small business lines. 

In just two months after the Spring Festival of 2022, many internet enterprises, including Weibo, Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY) (OTC: XIACF), DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI), Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZH), and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) optimized their personnel and restructured their business lines.

Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 8.44% at $79.39 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

