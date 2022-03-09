Here's Why Jack Ma Led Alibaba Affiliate's IPO Got Postponed Indefinitely
- Jack Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) affiliated fintech Ant Group's Hong Kong listing got postponed indefinitely as the bankers remained concerned over China's continued crackdown on the domestic tech sector, the Infomation reports.
- The weakness of publicly traded Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, has made it difficult for Ant and its stakeholders.
- Related Content: Here's Why DiDi Shares Are Trading Lower Today
- Ant's stakeholders include Silver Lake and BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK).
- Ant's holding pattern has triggered concerns over other potential listings by privately held Chinese tech firms, including TikTok owner ByteDance and commerce app Xiaohongshu.
- Chinese regulators revoked Ant Group's $37 billion IPO in late 2020 when it was worth over $300 billion.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.97% at $100.43 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations IPOs Tech Media