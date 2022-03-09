 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Jack Ma Led Alibaba Affiliate's IPO Got Postponed Indefinitely
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 10:36am   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Jack Ma Led Alibaba Affiliate's IPO Got Postponed Indefinitely
  • Jack Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) affiliated fintech Ant Group's Hong Kong listing got postponed indefinitely as the bankers remained concerned over China's continued crackdown on the domestic tech sector, the Infomation reports.
  • The weakness of publicly traded Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, has made it difficult for Ant and its stakeholders.
  • Related Content: Here's Why DiDi Shares Are Trading Lower Today
  • Ant's stakeholders include Silver Lake and BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK).
  • Ant's holding pattern has triggered concerns over other potential listings by privately held Chinese tech firms, including TikTok owner ByteDance and commerce app Xiaohongshu.
  • Chinese regulators revoked Ant Group's $37 billion IPO in late 2020 when it was worth over $300 billion.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.97% at $100.43 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba, Tech Peers Drag Hong Kong Shares Down For Fourth Day — What's Fraying Investor Nerves?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Here's Why Morgan Stanley Prefers JD.com Over Alibaba
Alibaba Strikes Gains Even As Tech Peers Drop In Hong Kong Today - What's At Play?
Alibaba Commences Mass Production Of EVs
Here's Why Benchmark Remains Bullish On Weibo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com