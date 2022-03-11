DiDi Had To Postpone Its IPO After Jack Ma's Ant: Bloomberg
- DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) had to pull the brakes on its Hong Kong listing as it failed to satisfy China's concerns over sensitive data leak, Bloomberg reports.
- Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) Chinese counterpart remained vulnerable to the possible derailing of its listing plans and regulatory penalties.
- The ride-hailing company's main apps were removed from local app stores in 2021 remained suspended for the time being.
- Didi looked to finalize its fourth-quarter results as required for a listing prospectus.
- Didi became one of the biggest targets of China's tech-sector clampdown after it pushed through a $4.4 billion U.S. IPO in June.
- The ride-hailing company targeted a domestic IPO following a regulatory crackdown.
- Price Action: DIDI shares are trading lower by 12.40% at $2.96 premarket on the last check Friday.
