Why Alibaba's Shares Are Sliding In Hong Kong Today While Tesla Chinese Rivals Strike Gains

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 12:01am   Comments
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded mixed in Hong Kong on Monday, while Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE: BABA) fall weighed on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.  

Stock Movement (+/-)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) -3.8%
Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) -1.7%
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) -0.2%
Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) +2.0%
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) +1.5%
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) +0.8%

Alibaba's shares fell after the company filed in the U.S. to register one billion new American Depositary Shares (ADS). Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant.

The e-commerce giant's regulatory filing may indicate that SoftBank Group Corp. (OTC: SFTBY) — which holds a 24.8% stake in Alibaba — may intend to sell some of its shares, Bloomberg reported, citing a research note by Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) analysts.

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index was down almost 0.6% at the time of writing.

Activity in China’s services sector in January expanded at the slowest pace in five months amid a surge in coronavirus cases and subsequent containment measures, a private survey showed Monday.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.4 in January from 53.1 in December. The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

The overall number of deals in Hong Kong’s property market fell to a 17-month low in January as the financial hub struggled with a fifth coronavirus outbreak, the South China Morning Post reported, citing data from Centaline Property Agency.

Shares of Chinese companies, including electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO), closed broadly higher in U.S. trading on Friday after the major averages in the U.S. ended mostly in positive territory.

Read Next: Why This Apple Expert Thinks App Store Can Survive Legislative And Regulatory Challenges

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

