New York Breaks State Online Sports Betting Record In 3 Weeks: The Early Winners And What's Next
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2022 4:53pm   Comments
The highly anticipated launch of online sports betting kicked off in the state of New York in January. In only three weeks, New York is already breaking records for the sports betting industry.

What Happened: New York hit a single state monthly record of $1.625 billion in betting handle for the month of January. The total beat was a previous record of $1.3 billion set by the state of New Jersey in October 2021.

Here were the leading sports betting operators in New York for January:

  • Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR): $615.5 million
  • FanDuel, a unit of Flutter Entertainment ADR (OTC: PDYPY): $501.8 million
  • Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG): $367.7 million
  • BetMGM, a joint venture from Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM): $78.1 million
  • BetRivers from Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI): $32.2 million
  • PointsBet Holding Ltd (OTC: PBTHF): $29.5 million

Related Link: Exclusive: Sizing Up New York Sports Betting Opportunity, Potential Winners

What’s Next: FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM remain the big three online sports betting operators nationwide in terms of market share. Caesars' position at the top could be the big story for investors to follow to see if it was due to heavy promotions or strong brand awareness in the state.

It was noted in the PlayNY.com report that FanDuel topped handle for the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, suggesting Caesars' top spot could be short-lived.

February will provide a full month of operations for BetMGM, which launched on Jan. 17 and could paint a better picture of how the operator could stack up after ranking a distant fourth place.

More sportsbooks are launching in New York. WynnBet from Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) went live Friday. Resorts World and Bally's Corp (NYSE: BALY) also have pending launches.

Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 will offer a big opportunity for sports betting operators in New York and nationwide. PlayUSA is predicting New York will have a betting handle of $160 million for the Super Bowl, ranking second behind Nevada ($175 million).

A new monthly record could be set again in February with the biggest sports event of the year happening in the first full month of operations for New York.

Photo: Courtesy DraftKings

Posted-In: BetMGMNews Penny Stocks Sports Betting Small Cap Sports Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

