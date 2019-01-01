QQQ
Range
2.5 - 2.73
Vol / Avg.
84.1K/14.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.76 - 13.24
Mkt Cap
712.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.7
P/E
-
Shares
264.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:53PM
Pointsbet Holdings Ltd is a licensed corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia and the United States. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients sports and racing wagering products. PointsBet's product offering includes Fixed Odds Sports, Fixed Odds Racing, PointsBetting and iGaming. The company had been appointed as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL. Its reportable segments consist of Australian Trading, Technology, and the United States. The company derives revenue from the Australia segment which includes revenue from sports and race betting services provided to Australian customers.

Pointsbet Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pointsbet Holdings (PBTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pointsbet Holdings (OTCQX: PBTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pointsbet Holdings's (PBTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pointsbet Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Pointsbet Holdings (PBTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pointsbet Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Pointsbet Holdings (PBTHF)?

A

The stock price for Pointsbet Holdings (OTCQX: PBTHF) is $2.695 last updated Today at 8:56:22 PM.

Q

Does Pointsbet Holdings (PBTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pointsbet Holdings.

Q

When is Pointsbet Holdings (OTCQX:PBTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Pointsbet Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pointsbet Holdings (PBTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pointsbet Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Pointsbet Holdings (PBTHF) operate in?

A

Pointsbet Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.