Pointsbet Holdings Ltd is a licensed corporate bookmaker with operations in Australia and the United States. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients sports and racing wagering products. PointsBet's product offering includes Fixed Odds Sports, Fixed Odds Racing, PointsBetting and iGaming. The company had been appointed as an Official Sports Betting Partner of the NHL. Its reportable segments consist of Australian Trading, Technology, and the United States. The company derives revenue from the Australia segment which includes revenue from sports and race betting services provided to Australian customers.