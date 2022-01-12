 Skip to main content

15 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 12, 2022 6:44am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) rose 34.4% to $8.13 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 27% on Tuesday. Kidpik, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.
  • Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) rose 18.6% to $9.96 in pre-market trading. Leafly and Merida Merger Corp. I reported a $30 million convertible note financing.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) shares rose 14.5% to $0.2265 in pre-market trading. OneSmart International Education Group recently received notification from NYSE regarding delayed Form 20-F filing.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 14% to $1.06 in pre-market trading following a 13G filing from Oasis Capital showing a 9.99% stake in the company.
  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) rose 11.8% to $2.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) rose 11.6% to $12.44 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities recently initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium with a Buy rating.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) rose 11.6% to $1.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 6.3% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Tuesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 14.6% to $33.11 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on its financial performance in the fourth quarter.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) fell 11% to $18.52 in pre-market trading after tumbling 24% on Tuesday.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 10.6% to $0.9201 in pre-market trading. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 8% on Tuesday after the company announced regulatory clearance of the clinical trial of PH-762 to treat melanoma.
  • Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) shares fell 9.4% to $1.63 in pre-market trading. Splash Beverage Group jumped over 70% on Tues after the company received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Florida, beginning with 47 Walmart stores in major metropolitan regions.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 8.7% to $220.50 in pre-market trading following US Centers For Medicare listing for 'Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Amyloid for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease.'
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) shares fell 7.2% to $9.81 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Tuesday. Virgin Orbit announced via Twitter Monday that the company is still on track to hit the launch window for its third commercial flight, Above the Clouds.
  • Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 6.4% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after surging over 15% on Tuesday.

