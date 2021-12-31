 Skip to main content

10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021

The S&P 500 delivered one of its best years in recent history in 2021, gaining more than 27%. Most U.S. investors had a lot of winners in their portfolios this year, but some stocks certainly performed better than others.

Here’s a look at the 10 best-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in 2021.

1. Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN)
The energy sector came roaring back in 2021, and crude oil and natural gas prices both hit multi-year highs. There were plenty of big oil and gas winners in 2021, but Devon Energy was the best performer in the entire S&P 500, gaining 193.9% on the year.

2. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)
Oil and gas is a recurring theme among the S&P 500 top performers of 2021, and Marathon Oil gained 145.1% on the year.

3. Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT)
Outside of the energy sector, cybersecurity leader Fortinet was the best tech stock of 2021, gaining 142.2% on the year.

Related Link: 10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020

4. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA)
After a huge year in 2020, COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna had another big year of gains in 2021, finishing the year up 140.8%.

5. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)
EV startups got a lot of attention and made a lot of headlines in 2021, but legacy Detroit automaker Ford outperformed them all in 2021, gaining 132.8% on the year.

6. Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI)
After doubling in 2020, Bath & Body Works topped its 2020 performance with an incredible 131.9% gain in 2021 as investors bet on a big post-pandemic comeback from the retail sector.

7. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)
Semiconductor giant Nvidia has been easy money for investors for the past decade, and that trend did not change in 2021. The chipmaker finished the year up another 126.6%.

8. Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG)
Permian Basin exploration and production company Diamondback Energy rode the wave of high oil and gas prices to an impressive 121.7% 2021 gain.

9. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)
Rising steel prices, a robust housing market and a trillion-dollar U.S. infrastructure bill send shares of steelmaker Nucor surging 114% in 2021.

10. Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT)
The pandemic forced many companies to rethink their businesses, and technology market research and consulting company Gartner may be well-positioned to capitalize. Gartner rounds out the top 10 performers of 2021 with a 107.7% gain.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

