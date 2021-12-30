 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 6:57am   Comments
Share:
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 33.6% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. BiondVax reported successful closing of $9.8 million follow-on underwritten offering of ADSs including exercise of the over-allotment.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) rose 31.8% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. Kiora Pharmaceuticals recently appointed David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 21.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently announced encouraging preclinical data for pan coronavirus fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) cocktail AR-701.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 13.2% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Wednesday.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 11.2% to $0.4050 in pre-market trading after dipping around 7% on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals was recently added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.
  • XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) rose 10.4% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 7.2% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Wednesday.
  • Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 7.1% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.
  • WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) rose 6.2% to $4.26 in pre-market trading. WISeKey said its sees 2021 full-year revenue of $20 million, a 32% increase year-over-year.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 5.9% to $6.62 in pre-market trading. Reliance Global Group recently announced definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company for $19.6 million in cash and stock.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) rose 5.8% to $2.72 in pre-market trading. Bluejay Diagnostics recently posted Q3 loss of $0.11 per share.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares fell 14.1% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 41% on Wednesday.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) fell 13.2% to $1.78 in pre-market trading. Altamira Therapeutics shares climbed more than 35% on Wednesday after the company issued an update on Bentrio program.
  • United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) shares fell 12.1% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Wednesday.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 11.7% to $0.4766 in pre-market trading. Puxin shares jumped 80% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 10.7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies recently reported growth of its partnership with Etisalat.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 10.6% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 26% on Wednesday.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) shares fell 8.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday. Sentage Holdings recently reported H'1 operating revenue of $1.32 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) shares fell 6.1% to $1.99 in pre-market trading. MingZhu Logistics entered a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited for a total consideration of ~$29.47 million..
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 5.8% to $243.25 in pre-market trading. Biogen shares jumped over 9% on Wednesday after Korea Economic Daily reported that Samsung Group is in talks to buy the company.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + ARDS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com