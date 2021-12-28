5 Best Performing IPOs In 2021

The public markets saw a record number of IPOs and capital raised in 2021. Around 1,500 companies went public via traditional IPO, direct listing or via SPAC merger. Public listings in 2021 raised over $490 billion.

Here is a look at the five best-performing IPOs of 2021. (The worst-performing IPOs will come in another article.) Results are based on IPO pricing and micro-cap companies have been omitted from the list.

1. Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC)

IPO: September 2021

IPO Price: $10 (DWACU Units)

YTD Range: $9.84 to $175

Current Price: $52.96

YTD Performance: +430% (common shares)

Investors who bought SPAC units of Digital World Acquisition in September now own one common share of DWAC and one half a warrant. Investors had no idea that the SPAC would turn into one of the best-performing stocks of the year and also one of the biggest storylines for the public markets.

In November, DWAC announced it would be bringing Trump Media & Technology Group public. The newly formed media conglomerate from former President Donald Trump has its sights set on taking on big tech and media companies that include Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Investors sent shares soaring after the announcement. Shares remain up over 400% and the stock will likely be one of the biggest storylines in 2022 as the SPAC completes its merger process.

2. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM)

IPO: January 2021

IPO Price: $15

YTD Range: $11.34 to $62.20

Current Price: $55.82

YTD Performance: +272%

Independent container shipping carrier ZIM Integrated offered shares at $15 at its debut, below a previously announced range of $16 to $18. Shares have steadily climbed throughout the year.

The company recently reported its highest quarterly net income with $1.46 billion reported for the third quarter. Carried volume was up 16% year-over-year in the third quarter for ZIM Integrated. Third-quarter revenue of $3.14 billion was up 210% year-over-year. ZIM transitioned to a quarterly dividend payout structure with $2.50 declared for the third quarter.

3. Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBET)

IPO: April 2021

IPO Price: $6

YTD Range: $6 to $54

Current Price: $18.11

YTD Performance: +202%

Licensed online gaming operator Esports Technologies was founded in 2020 and its 2021 IPO was well received by investors. The company offered 2.4 million shares at a $6 price point, up from a previously announced range of $4.50 to $5.

Shares saw a huge jump in the first few days of trading thanks to the low number of shares available. The company has been active at acquiring companies, launching new products and filing gaming licenses and patents since going public.

Related Link: Here's How Many Robinhood Users Bought The IPO

4. Jowell Group Ltd (NASDAQ: JWEL)

IPO: March 2021

IPO Price: $7

YTD Range: $4.22 to $22.30

Current Price: $17.10

YTD Performance: +144%

Chinese e-commerce company Jowell Group went public in March and saw a decent pop during its first few days as a publicly-traded company.

Shares traded under or around the $7 IPO price from June to November. The company recently saw shares increase thanks to reported year-over-year triple-digit growth for gross merchandise volume in the third quarter, led by the Singles Day performance.

5. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM)

IPO: January 2021

IPO Price: $49

YTD Range: $46.50 to $176.55

Current Price: $105.03

YTD Performance: +114%

Buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings has had a strong year since going public in early 2021. The company raised $1.2 billion, marking one of the largest offerings in money raised as well.

The company has beat revenue estimates from the Street in all three reported quarters in fiscal 2021, according to Benzinga Pro.

A partnership with Amazon.com announced in August was one of the biggest catalysts for the company in 2021 and will be a storyline to watch in 2022.

Image by Frohe Weihnachten from Pixabay