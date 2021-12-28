Evercore ISI's Top Internet Picks For 2022
- With interest rates rising and global economies "hopefully opening" in 2022, Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney has a "more muted/ cautious stance" on the internet space, which he calls a "relatively high-growth, high-multiple" sector going into 2022.
- Within the mega-caps, Mahaney's top picks, in order, are Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB).
- Within the large-caps, the analyst's top picks, in order, are Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY), and Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT).
- Within the mid-cap space, Mahaney's top picks, in order, are Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL), Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX), and Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ: DUOL).
- The analyst says Amazon is "arguably the single best fundamental asset in Net-land."
- He believes the company's "massive" 2020 and 2021 infrastructure investments should begin to pay dividends in 2022.
- For Roku, he views the company's average revenue per user upside as being underappreciated and its supply chain headwinds as transitory.
- Mahaney views Bumble as a "clear reopening play" with upside to the Street's payer and EBITDA margin estimates.
- Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 0.82% at $3,393.39 on Monday.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Oct 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech