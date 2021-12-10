18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) rose 48.6% to $9.30 in pre-market trading as the company announced data from ONA-XR in early breast cancer. The company said ONA-XR decreased proliferation in tumors with high PR+ at baseline in early breast cancer.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 23.4% to $2.32 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares jumped over 82% on Thursday after the company announced it projects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to grow from $14.3 million in 2020 to approximately $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) rose 22% to $39.15 in pre-market trading after the company said it won a $500 million Department of Defense agreement.
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNE) rose 15.2% to $1.59 after surging 14% on Thursday.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 14.5% to $4.57. Monopar recently advanced dosing of Camsirubicin to higher level than tested in any previous clinical trial.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 12.5% to $5.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 11.5% to $99.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and increased its share buyback by $10 billion.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) rose 10.5% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. Energy Focus recently announced the launch of its nUVo virus-targeted UVC air disinfectors to the public.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) rose 8.2% to $11.18 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday. The company priced its IPO at $9 per share.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 6% to $618.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. The company announced a $10 billion buyback and boosted its quarterly dividend from $3.60 to $4.10 per share.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 5.5% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) rose 5% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. Longeveron was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for Lomecel-B to treat infants with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 25% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 29% on Thursday.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) fell 22% to $89.95 in pre-market trading after the company said David Meredith has notified the board of his intention to resign from his role as Chief Executive Officer.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) shares fell 8.8% to $51.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares fell 5.7% to $4.67 in pre-market trading. Inspira Technologies shares jumped 84% on Thursday after the company announced a strategic agreement with Innovimed for the potential deployment of 1,522 ART systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) shares fell 5.4% to $3.14 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Thursday.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 4.9% to $4.73 in pre-market trading. Zacks Small-Cap Research gave the stock a $23 price valuation on Tuesday.
