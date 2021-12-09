21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) rose 64% to $15.20 in pre-market trading after climbing around 16% on Wednesday.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) rose 32.2% to $3.94 in pre-market trading. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $23 valuation on the stock.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 30.1% to $1.34 in pre-market trading after the company said it expects revenues of its Kandy Business Unit to increase from $14.3 million in 2020 to around $18.8 million in 2021 and in excess of $37 million in 2022.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) rose 28.6% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 12.6% to $0.5210 in pre-market trading. TherapeuticsMD settled the previously disclosed U.S. patent litigation for Bijuva with Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) rose 11.7% to $15.81 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 15% on Wednesday. iSpecimen recently announced expansion of supplier network of human biospecimens to help advance research in neurological disorders.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 9.1% to $2.76 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group, last month, reported a Q3 loss of $0.76 per share.
- Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) rose 8.7% to $62.99 in pre-market trading. Nuvei reaffirmed its FY21 guidance.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) rose 7% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) shares rose 6.9% to $2.77 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $10 per unit.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc.. (NYSE: GOTU) rose 5.4% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Wednesday.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 6.2% to $20.30 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 84% on Wednesday. Insignia Systems recently announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
Losers
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 45.2% to $0.9317 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 20% on Wednesday.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares fell 38.3% to $33.58 in pre-market trading after the company announced outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting of Bardoxolone for treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome. The company said committee voted 'no' on effective question.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) shares fell 20.6% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued further update on Independent Audit of financials for fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) fell 8.9% to $15.62 in pre-market trading after surging around 30% on Wednesday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 8% to $9.93 in pre-market trading after surging 34% on Wednesday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 7.1% to $0.7710 in pre-market trading after jumping around 32% on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals was recently granted European patent titled 'Treatment Of Cancer Using Tlr9 Agonists And Checkpoint Inhibitors.'
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 6.9% to $3.64 in pre-market trading after surging 21% on Wednesday.
- ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) fell 6.3% to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) shares fell 6.2% to $14.06 in pre-market trading after gaining over 14% on Wednesday.
