22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 45.2% to $3.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of XACIATO Vaginal Gel as a treatment for bacterial vaginosis.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 29.8% to $0.7035 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) rose 13.1% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 13.2% to $54.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported the signing of an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) rose 11.8% to $1.13 in pre-market trading. The company recently named Thomas Hoover as its Chief Business Officer.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) rose 9.4% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) rose 9.1% to $648.88 in pre-market trading. S&P Dow Jones Indices said EPAM Systems will replace Kansas City Southern in S&P 500, effective Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) rose 6.9% to $0.3080 in pre-market trading. Brickell Biotech, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares rose 5.7% to $0.3949 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Tuesday.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) rose 5.6% to $103.93 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Tuesday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 5.4% to $3.12 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 16% on Tuesday.
Losers
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 23.9% to $19.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 net sales guidance below estimates. Keybanc downgraded Stitch Fix from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares fell 16.9% to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $23 valuation on the stock.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) shares fell 11.4% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Code Chain New Continent reported pre-commitment for bitcoin mining farm expansion for 10,000 units capacity.
- SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) fell 8.9% to $46.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 8.7% to $8.97 in pre-market trading.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 8.1% to $4.23 in pre-market trading. Siyata Mobile shares jumped 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA for its SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 8.1% to $5.37 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) fell 6.7% to $1.68 in pre-market trading after jumping 19% on Tuesday. Jiuzi Holdings entered into a cooperation agreement with Zhejiang Youxing New Energy Co., Ltd.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 6% to $171.87 in pre-market trading. Novavax shares jumped around 29% on Tuesday after the head of the Vaccines Task Force for the European Medicines Agency reportedly said the company's COVID-19 vaccine could soon receive authorization in Europe.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 5.2% to $3.81 in pre-market trading after climbing around 4% on Tuesday.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 4.3% to $289.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
