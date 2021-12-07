Xos Inks Strategic Partnership With Georgia-Based Yancey Bros
- Electric mobility company Xos Inc (NASDAQ: XOS) entered a strategic partnership with Yancey Bros. Co. to distribute its vehicles across the state of Georgia. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Yancey currently operates 29 facilities across the state.
- Yancey will leverage its existing infrastructure and facilities to help drive the adoption of Xos electric trucks.
- Price Action: XOS shares are trading higher by 13.3% at $4.59 on the last check Tuesday.
