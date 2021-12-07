 Skip to main content

Xos Inks Strategic Partnership With Georgia-Based Yancey Bros
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
Xos Inks Strategic Partnership With Georgia-Based Yancey Bros
  • Electric mobility company Xos Inc (NASDAQ: XOSentered a strategic partnership with Yancey Bros. Co. to distribute its vehicles across the state of Georgia. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Yancey currently operates 29 facilities across the state.
  • Yancey will leverage its existing infrastructure and facilities to help drive the adoption of Xos electric trucks.
  • Price Action: XOS shares are trading higher by 13.3% at $4.59 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap

