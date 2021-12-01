Ethan Allen Interiors Boosts Dividend By 16%
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) Board of Directors has declared a 16% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share.
- The dividend is payable on January 5, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2021.
- Ethan held $93.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ETD shares closed lower by 1.01% at $22.50 on Tuesday.
