20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) rose 39.6% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Friday. Astra Space recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 29.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) rose 26.5% to $20.70 in pre-market trading after Ericsson agreed to buy the company for an equity value of $5.3 billion.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 18.4% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported US FDA acceptance of new drug application for Linzagolix.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) rose 16.9% to $12.22 in pre-market trading. Molecular Partners, last week, announced its ACTIV-3 global clinical study of Ensovibep did not pass the futility criteria.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) rose 15.2% to $6.31 in pre-market trading. Partner Communications is expected to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 29, 2021.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) rose 10.7% to $15.50 in pre-market trading. Altimeter Growth reported effectiveness of registration statement and extraordinary general meeting date for proposed business combination with Grab.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 9.3% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Director, Chairman and CEO He Wei-Wu bought 400,000 shares at an average price of $0.98.
- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) rose 8.1% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Friday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 7.5% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on Monday, November 22, 2021.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) rose 7.2% to $32.92 in pre-market trading.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 7.2% to $5.50 in pre-market trading. NRX Pharmaceuticals, last week, posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.
- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) rose 6.7% to $4.61 in pre-market trading. So-Young reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Losers
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares fell 18.1% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. Greenland Technologies shares jumped 90% on Friday after the company highlighted the launch of a second electric industrial vehicle line.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) fell 13.7% to $24.56 in pre-market trading.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading. Mammoth Energy Services shares climbed around 13% on Friday after the company announced a multi-year electric vehicle charging station engineering contract.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) shares fell 7.3% to $15.87 in pre-market trading after jumping over 50% on Friday.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) fell 6.5% to $12.16 in pre-market trading. Snow Lake Resources gained more than 73% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $7.50 per share.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 6% to $2.97 in pre-market trading. Mechel, last week, reported Q3 earnings results.
- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) shares fell 5.1% to $12.07 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Friday.
