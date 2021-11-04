TuSimple, United Parcel Services Map New Self-Driving Routes
- Self-driving truck technology company TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ: TSP) has mapped new freight lanes with United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) from Arizona to Florida and has hit significant fuel savings for the package delivery company at highway speeds.
- TuSimple has notched up 160,000 miles hauling freight for UPS' North America Air Freight (NAAF) division and has achieved 13% fuel savings at speeds between 55 miles - 68 miles per hour since 2019. The routes for that UPS unit typically run between an airport and a UPS facility.
- TuSimple shares the data from its operations with UPS, which also owns a stake in TuSimple.
- "Cutting fuel costs by ten-plus percent would translate into billions of dollars of savings for the entire U.S. trucking industry," TuSimple Chief Executive Officer Cheng Lu told Reuters.
- TuSimple's network began in Arizona, and the company has been expanding across the U.S. Southeast.
- TuSimple plans to roll out a national U.S. autonomous freight network by 2024.
- Price Action: TSP shares closed lower by 0.90% at $39.54 on Thursday.
