What Does Ryan Cohen Mean By MGGA?

Ryan Cohen is no stranger to sharing short cryptic tweets to his 200,000+ Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) followers. On Sunday, the Chairman of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) was back at it with a short tweet being dissected by investors.

What Happened: On Oct. 31, Cohen sent the simple tweet of “MGGA.”

MGGA — Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) October 31, 2021

This marked the first tweet from Cohen since Oct. 26 when he shared a picture of a small man pushing a Sumo wrestler.

So what does MGGA actually mean?

MGGA: The most likely explanation to the one-word phrase from Cohen is the four letters being an acronym for "Make GameStop Great Again," a nod to the popular acronym of Make America Great Again used as a campaign phrase and rally cry by former President Donald Trump.

While it unlikely, perhaps Cohen is creating his own investing acronym similar to FAANG, a popular basket of technology stocks Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), formerly known as Google.

With Facebook rebranding as Meta last week and a new ticker coming to MVRS, some have started drafting new acronyms that would include top names to put into a basket of high-growth technology stocks.

Jim Cramer, who coined the FAANG acronym, created a new acronym and took out Netflix. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among Cramer’s favored names for the new acronym.

Cohen’s MGGA acronym could suggest he thinks GameStop is on the same level as other high-growth names. Perhaps Cohen thinks Meta, GameStop, Google and Apple (or Amazon) are the four stocks investors should own.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares closed at $200.18, up 9% on the day. This marked the first time shares closed above $200 since September.

