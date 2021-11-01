 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Does Ryan Cohen Mean By MGGA?
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Share:
What Does Ryan Cohen Mean By MGGA?

Ryan Cohen is no stranger to sharing short cryptic tweets to his 200,000+ Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) followers. On Sunday, the Chairman of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) was back at it with a short tweet being dissected by investors.

What Happened: On Oct. 31, Cohen sent the simple tweet of “MGGA.”

This marked the first tweet from Cohen since Oct. 26 when he shared a picture of a small man pushing a Sumo wrestler.

So what does MGGA actually mean?

Related Link: Ryan Cohen Pulls Undercover Boss On GameStop Stores, Wants To Invest In Physical Locations 

MGGA: The most likely explanation to the one-word phrase from Cohen is the four letters being an acronym for "Make GameStop Great Again," a nod to the popular acronym of Make America Great Again used as a campaign phrase and rally cry by former President Donald Trump.

While it unlikely, perhaps Cohen is creating his own investing acronym similar to FAANG, a popular basket of technology stocks Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), formerly known as Google.

With Facebook rebranding as Meta last week and a new ticker coming to MVRS, some have started drafting new acronyms that would include top names to put into a basket of high-growth technology stocks.

Jim Cramer, who coined the FAANG acronym, created a new acronym and took out Netflix. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among Cramer’s favored names for the new acronym.

Cohen’s MGGA acronym could suggest he thinks GameStop is on the same level as other high-growth names. Perhaps Cohen thinks Meta, GameStop, Google and Apple (or Amazon) are the four stocks investors should own.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares closed at $200.18, up 9% on the day. This marked the first time shares closed above $200 since September.

Photo: Will Buckner on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?
Looking At GameStop's Recent Whale Trades
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity Tops List Again, Augmented Reality Play WiMi Hologram Joins List
GameStop Effect? Why Loopring (LRC) Crypto Is Going Up Today
Why GameStop, Nike, Palantir Technologies Stocks Look Set For Continuation
GameStop COO Hits The Exit Button After Being In Office For Under A Year: What You Need to Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: acronyms FAANG FAANG stocks Jim Cramer Make America Great AgainNews Management Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com