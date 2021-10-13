20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 52.1% to $0.6901 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Tuesday.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) rose 38% to $9.95 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $21.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 26% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley reported a 10.3% passive stake in the company.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 16.1% to $1.11 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- RLX Technology Inc (NYSE: RLX) rose 14% to $5.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) rose 13.3% to $21.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 25% on Tuesday.
- Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) shares rose 8.2% to $8.89 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Tuesday.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares rose 7.3% to $16.10 in pre-market trading after gaining over 19% on Tuesday.
- Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) shares rose 7% to $19.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $2 billion buyback.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) rose 5.8% to $2.74 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 5.3% to $141.72 in pre-market trading after the company announced preliminary Q3 financial results and raised its FY21 guidance.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) rose 5.1% to $23.00 in pre-market trading following quarterly results.
Losers
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares fell 26.9% to $4.68 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its sales guidance. BTIG downgraded Neuronetics from Buy to Neutral.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares fell 25% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after the company announced a strategic prioritization of its next-generation candidate, RGLS8429, for the treatment of ADPKD. The company's previous ADPKD candidate, RGLS4326, will no longer be advanced.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares fell 9.8% to $6.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q3 results and received full FDA Investigational Device Exemption approval to begin US STAR-D trial on apixaban and rivaroxaban removal by DrugSorb-ATR antithrombotic removal system during urgent cardiothoracic surgery.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) fell 8.7% to $8.86 in pre-market trading. Nutriband shares jumped 31% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement for Diocheck visual COVID-19 antibody indicator patch.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 7.8% to $10.06 in pre-market trading. NRX Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 61% on Tuesday after the company announced progress on the worldwide commercial scale development of ZYESAMI.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) fell 7.6% to $7.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $65 million public offering of common stock.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 6.5% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after gaining over 18% on Tuesday.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell 5.8% to $96.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from its Phase 1 CARBON trial of CTX110 in relapsed or refractory CD19+ B-cell malignancies.
