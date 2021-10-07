18 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 59.5% to $0.777 in pre-market trading after the company announced Nasdaq granted its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- Camber Energy, Inc.. (NYSE: CEI) rose 31% to $1.19 in pre-market trading after dipping over 40% on Wednesday. Camber Energy filed amended 8K showing financial statements of Viking.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 20.4% to $10.38 in pre-market trading after the company said it submitted a De Novo request to the FDA for Quell as a prescription treatment for the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults.
- Tata Motors Limited. (NYSE: TTM) rose 12.8% to $25.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Wednesday.
- AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) shares rose 9.5% to $84.28 in pre-market trading. Twitter agreed to sell its MoPub mobile ad unit to AppLovin for $1.05 billion in cash.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) rose 7.8% to $15.09 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been selected to launch NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares rose 7.7% to $1.54 in pre-market trading. Progenity reported closing of $20 million registered direct offering of common stock priced at premium to market under Nasdaq rules.
- Stem, Inc. (NASDAQ: STEM) rose 6.3% to $22.92 in pre-market trading. Stem recently reported 2 advanced application additions to its Athena smart energy software.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 6.1% to $7.81 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Wednesday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares rose 6.1% to $15.90 in pre-market trading. Gogo shares dropped around 13% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $14 price target.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares rose 5.6% to $88.04 in pre-market trading.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) rose 4.2% to $25.24 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 earnings forecast.
Losers
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares fell 28.1% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $35 million underwritten public offering.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) shares fell 12.8% to $0.7850 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) shares fell 8.8% to $7.71 in pre-market trading after dropping over 4% on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals recently issued an update on NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b critical care study.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) fell 6.2% to $10.13 in pre-market trading after dropping around 5% on Wednesday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 6.1% to $0.9318 in pre-market trading after dipping around 5% on Wednesday.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) fell 4.8% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 28% on Wednesday.
