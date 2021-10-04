5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Aterian, Marin On List Again, Plus 3 New Small-Cap Medical Plays

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), two stocks that attracted strong interest and saw shares spike.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at some of the top shorted stocks and data that shows how likely a short squeeze is to happen.

Here is a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Oct. 4.

Biomerica: Medical company Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ: BMRA) tops the list for the week with a score of 97.16. The company has 9.4% of its free float shorted and a borrow cost of 46.1%. Shares traded under $4 in August and have seen a steady rise since then.

Last week, the company announced a new deal for its colon disease screening test with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Fintel sees investors likely continuing to accumulate shares and put pressure on shorts with the possibility of a short squeeze and margin calls.

Related Link: Biomeria's Shares Gain As Its Colon Disease Screening Test Goes For Sale At Walmart Online

Progenity: Small-cap biotechnology company Progenity (NASDAQ: PROG) comes in second this week with 37.9% of shares short and a borrow fee of 39.2%. Shares more than doubled last week from under $1 to a high of $2.20 and could continue to see interest with the high percent of the float short and a high borrow fee.

Cellect Biotechnology: With a market capitalization of under $25 million, Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ: APOP) is one of the smallest short squeeze candidates to appear on Fintel’s list. A borrow fee of 102.9% ranks first among the top five candidates. Cellect has 30.6% of its float traded short. Shares spiked last week to new 52-week highs of $29.80 before falling the rest of the week.

Aterian: Last week’s top candidate Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER) falls to fourth place. The consumer products company has been a frequent top-five candidate. The company has 31.8% of its float short and a borrow fee of 80.7%, both down from the previous week. Aterian has 7.5 million shares short, up 71% over the last few weeks. Shares traded down last week going below $10 for the first time since mid-September.

Marin Software: Cloud-based advertising company Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) appears on the list for the second straight week. The company has a borrow fee of 42.7% and 9.2% of its float short. Marin announced a new deal with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), which saw shares double last week.