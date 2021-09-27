5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Vinco Ventures, Camber Energy, Katapult And More

Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), two stocks that attracted strong interest and saw shares spike.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look at some of the top shorted stocks and data that shows how likely a short squeeze is to happen.

Here is a look at Fintel’s top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Sept. 27.

1. Aterian: Consumer products company Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) tops the list this week after being the No. 2 candidate last week. Short interest remains at 37% of the float, according to Fintel. The borrow fee on shares is 88%, down from last week’s 100%. Shares of ATER hit $19.10 on Sept. 13 before falling back down to $11. ATER shares climbed on Friday back over the $13.50 mark. Shares of ATER traded at $3.04 back in August before starting to squeeze higher.

2. Marin Software: Cloud-based advertising company Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) places second on the list. Fintel reports short interest as a percentage of float at 9.2% and a borrow fee of 49%. These are among the lower rates in recent top five lists. Marin makes its way on the short squeeze leaderboard thanks to a float of just 13 million shares, “which is low enough for a meme-stock army or a hedge fund to crack,” Fintel says.

3. Vinco Ventures: Last week’s leader Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) comes in at third for the week. Short interest of float is 25% and the company has a borrow fee of 25%. BBIG shares hit a high of $12.49 on Sept. 8 before steadily declining to under $6.

4. Camber Energy: Oil and natural gas company Camber Energy (AMEX:CEI) has seen shares rise with increased retail interest. The company comes in fourth on the Fintel short squeeze leaderboard with short interest of 23% of the float and a borrow fee of 13.7%. While the percentage doesn’t jump out, the increase in short interest from 6.1 million shares at the end of August to 24.4 million shares on Sept. 15 marked a jump of 298%. Short sellers appear to be circling this name after seeing shares rise from 33 cents a share to $2.29 in less than a month.

5. Katapult Holdings: No stranger to the short squeeze leaderboard is Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ: KPLT). The buy now, pay later company went public via SPAC in 2021 and has seen shares rise on interest in the sector and being a potential short squeeze candidate. The company has a short percentage of float of 17.7% and a borrow fee of 56.5%. Both these figures are up from last week and Fintel notes the borrow fee is among the highest the company has seen in weeks.