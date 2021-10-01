Biomerica's Shares Gain As Its Colon Disease Screening Test Goes For Sale At Walmart Online
- Biomerica Inc (NASDAQ:BMRA) has entered into a Supplier Agreement with Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to sell its EZ Detect colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system.
- Beginning this week, Walmart has started selling the product through its online sales channel.
- Biomerica is also in the final phase of working with Walmart to stock and sell the EZ Detect product on the shelf in their stores.
- In addition, the Company is in negotiations with several large partners to distribute the EZ Detect product in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
- The EZ Detect colon disease screening test is an at-home test to detect occult (hidden) blood in a person's stool, which can be an early warning sign of colorectal diseases, including colon and rectal cancers.
- EZ Detect does not require handling of the stool, is simple to perform and provides results in just two minutes.
- Price Action: BMRA stock is up 37.60% at $6.19 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
