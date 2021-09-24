 Skip to main content

Semiconductor Shortage Hits Supply Chain For MedTech Industry
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Semiconductor Shortage Hits Supply Chain For MedTech Industry
  • According to a study commissioned by AdvaMed, the global semiconductor chip shortage is causing delays, order cancellations, and other supply disruptions at MedTech companies. Deloitte conducted the survey.
  • The survey found that all respondents have experienced delays ranging from two weeks to more than one year.
  • AdvaMed used the findings highlight to prioritize the semiconductor supply chain for Medical Technology firms over other industries that use the components.
  • The survey found that two-thirds of MedTech companies use semiconductors in at least half of their products. 
  • Deloitte found that carmakers and high-tech manufacturers' second and third-generation chips are "primary needs" for MedTech, putting the industry directly competing with other sectors. 
  • More than 70% of respondents rely on a single supplier for their semiconductors, the survey found. 
  • According to one interviewed MedTech procurement lead, "We are trying to identify alternative sources but qualifying new materials is time-consuming and expensive."
  • One MedTech procurement lead said, "Initially, we were told we need to issue purchase orders until 2023, but that doesn't seem to be enough to secure supply anymore."
  • Deloitte does expect the situation to start improving later this year and in 2022-2023. 
  • Currently, companies in various industries, including MedTech, are over-ordering to build buffer stocks. 
  • Once companies amass enough chips to feel comfortable, demand should fall and begin to normalize lead times.

