Why TAL Education Shares Are Rising

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Gaotu Techedu after the company announced second-quarter earnings results.

Shares of Chinese education stocks are volatile on continued regulatory-driven in the sector. Chinese education stocks have been trading lower in recent weeks following a policy from the Chinese government which may force for-profit education companies to become non-profit.

TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services and online courses.

TAL Education has a 52-week high of $90.96 and a 52-week low of $4.03.