Corsair's Gaming Browser Gets More Dynamic
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:13am   Comments
  • Corsair Gaming Inc's (NASDAQ: CRSR) Opera GX introduced iCUE integration making Corsair gear an essential tool for gamers by dynamically responding to browsing.
  • Launched in 2019 during E3 in Los Angeles, Opera GX is a browser designed for gamers. GX will now illuminate the Corsair gear, from memory to mouse, with custom animations.
  • Gamers can choose from multiple preset animation themes. They can also import any gif and use it with just one click.
  • Opera GX will also display any notification via gif on the Corsair keyboard.
  • Price Action: CRSR shares traded higher by 0.58% at $29.7 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: News Tech

