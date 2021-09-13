Moderna, Adobe Lead The Nasdaq-100 Lower

U.S. indices were trading lower again Monday on continued weakness as investors continue to weigh coronavirus delta variant concerns, inflation worries and Fed tapering signs.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.26% to $446.58

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.26% to $446.58 The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.07% to $376.33

(NASDAQ: QQQ) fell 0.07% to $376.33 The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) gained 0.75% to $349.30

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Monday.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

