21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) rose 75.7% to $9.31 in pre-market trading after France's Sanofi announced plans to buy the company in a $1.9 billion deal.
- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) rose 15.8% to $2.05 in pre-market trading. SPAR Group, last month, reported Q2 earnings of $0.02 per share on sales of $67.20 million.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 15.7% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. IGC reported the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial on Alzheimer’s patients.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) shares rose 15.1% to $13.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) shares rose 12.7% to $2.83 in pre-market trading. National said Maria Woods rejoined the company as Executive Vice President and General Counsel.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) rose 12.7% to $10.89 in pre-market trading. Vinco Ventures shares gained 21% on Tuesday following a tweet from Twitter user Will Meade indicating he is long the stock.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 10% to $2.64 in pre-market trading after climbing over 14% on Tuesday. Alset EHome International, last month, reported 1H sales of $12.2 million.
- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) rose 8% to $4.03 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) shares rose 6.6% to $11.59 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday. Microvast, last month, reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) rose 6% to $279.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) rose 5.5% to $7.47 in pre-market trading after dropping over 12% on Tuesday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 4.1% to $6.61 in pre-market trading after the company announced a collaboration with Fraunhofer Institute to develop 3D printing systems.
Losers
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 14% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after surging over 56% on Tuesday. The company recently reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) shares fell 10.4% to $4.85 in pre-market trading. NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares surged around 15% on Tuesday after the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Evo sEEG Electrode.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) shares fell 9.1% to $11.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares fell 7.2% to $17.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported launch of proposed public offering of 3 million shares.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 7% to $8.64 in pre-market trading. Coty recently reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) fell 6.6% to $58.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 6.4% to $0.9104 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Tuesday.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) fell 5.2% to $9.52 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Tuesday.
- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) fell 4.8% to $55.01 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 15 million shares of common stock by selling shareholders.
