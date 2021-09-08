This Smart Monitor Company Has Outperformed Apple, Google And Amazon Over The Last 5 Years

A smart monitor company that received FDA approval in 2015 has seen a five-year stock performance that has outperformed the returns of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The company’s five-year outlook and guidance show that shares could see another strong return in the next five years.

What Happened: In 2015, the FDA approved the DexCom G5, a mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. At the time, the device from DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) was the first and only CGM device approved.

DexCom now competes against others in the CGM field including Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT).

A survey showed the CGM market is expected to grow 38% in 2021 and 29% in 2022 with Dexcom outpacing rivals such as Abbott and Medtronic.

DexCom has been lowering its prices and targeting pharmacies. The company is also planning to launch the G7 CGM by the end of 2021.

In late 2020, DexCom laid out a five-year plan to more than double annual revenue by the year 2025.

The company reported $595 million in second-quarter revenue, up 32% year-over-year. DexCom is guiding for full-year revenue to be in a range of $2.35 billion to $2.4 billion.

The Five-Year Return: Shares of DexCom are up 489% over the last five years, turning the company into a $50 billion-plus market capitalization company and among the leaders in the diabetes monitoring market.

The return over the past five years from DexCom has outpaced three of the largest technology giants with shares of Apple, Alphabet and Amazon up 473%, 275% and 350%, respectively.

DXCM shares are up 47% year-to-date at the time of writing and trade near a 52-week high of $555.32.

