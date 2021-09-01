 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 01, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna And DexCom Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Wednesday as investors weigh rising COVID-19 Delta variant cases nationwide.

  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.17% to $380.58
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.10% to $353.55
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.06% to $451.81

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) were among the top gainers for the Nasdaq-100 Wednesday.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

September has historically been the worst month for the stock market, so the S&P 500’s seven-month winning streak could be in jeopardy... Read More

Macquarie Capital Managing Director and Senior Analyst Chad Beynon on Wednesday downgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) from Neutral to Underperform and maintained a $6 price target... Read More

C3.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AI) shares were trading higher Wednesday, with the company scheduled to report second-quarter financial results after the closing bell... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + AI)

Why C3.ai Stock Could Reverse Soon
Earnings Scheduled For September 1, 2021
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Etsy And NetApp Lead The S&P 500
What's Going On With Autodesk Shares Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com