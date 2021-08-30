Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors weighed Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and gauge Fed tapering policy.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.14% to $354.08

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.12% to $380.26

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.44% to $452.23

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

