 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 30, 2021 4:12pm   Comments
Share:
Apple And Home Depot Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors weighed Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium and gauge Fed tapering policy.

  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.14% to $354.08
  • The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.12% to $380.26
  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.44% to $452.23

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones Monday.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

On Sunday, Hurricane Ida rushed ashore Louisiana on the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The 2005 storm took the lives of 1,800 people and caused more than $100 billion in damage, $40 billion of which were reported as insured property damage… Read More

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMD) high-performance computing and visualization products help gamers get the most from their favorite titles, and over the past five years, the most out of investors' portfolios… Read More

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) shares are trading lower Monday, likely a continuing momentum after the company had an airplane lose an engine while flying over Colorado… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMD)

A Look At Losers And Gainers From The Pandemic-Led MLCC Crisis: WSJ
Apple Agrees To Change App Store To Settle Antitrust Lawsuit; App Store Profits Could Plummet
Apple Acquires Classical Streaming Service Primephonic For Undisclosed Terms
Globalstar Stock Skyrockets On Possible Apple Deal
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Affirm Shares Jump Following News Of Amazon Partnership; Adtran Shares Drop
Warren Buffett Turns 91: A Highlight For Each Decade Of His Life
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com